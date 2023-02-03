Element Wealth LLC Purchases 434 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 502.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 584,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. 13,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $62.73.

