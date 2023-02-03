Element Wealth LLC Purchases 834 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73.

