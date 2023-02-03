Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.15. 963,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,034. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.05.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.