Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELROF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €4.22 ($4.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Elior Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Elior Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elior Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.59) to €3.00 ($3.26) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Elior Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Elior Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

