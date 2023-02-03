ELIS Price Reaches $0.17 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 51.3% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $33.60 million and $7,325.45 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00049450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029403 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019285 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004198 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00222168 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.19722685 USD and is down -24.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,502.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

