Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.49. 1,287,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,643. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

