Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EFXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Enerflex Stock Performance
NYSE EFXT opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at $8,650,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
