Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EFXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Performance

NYSE EFXT opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.14 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at $8,650,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.