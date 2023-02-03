Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$10.75 price target on the stock.

EFX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Enerflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Enerflex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.94.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at C$9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.99 and a twelve month high of C$10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.39.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$392.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$375.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.3469232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,725.

About Enerflex

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.