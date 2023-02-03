Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $311.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.50.

ENPH stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.33.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

