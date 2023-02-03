Enzyme Price Reaches $25.00 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Enzyme has a total market cap of $50.96 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme token can now be bought for about $25.00 or 0.00106180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

