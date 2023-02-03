EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 306,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 357,590 shares.The stock last traded at $384.93 and had previously closed at $379.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.20.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Read More
