EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 306,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 357,590 shares.The stock last traded at $384.93 and had previously closed at $379.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.20.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.