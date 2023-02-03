Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 190.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix Stock Up 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of EQIX opened at $752.98 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $690.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.55.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.