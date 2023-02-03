Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16.
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$77.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.40 million.
Stingray Digitl Stock Performance
Read More
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.