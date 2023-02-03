Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s current price.

Erasca Price Performance

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Erasca has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $550.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Valerie Denise Harding Start acquired 10,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Erasca news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 307,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,813,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,286,099. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Valerie Denise Harding Start bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 437,692 shares of company stock worth $2,574,998. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Erasca by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Erasca in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Erasca in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.