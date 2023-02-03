Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ERAS stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Erasca has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $550.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Erasca by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Erasca in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Erasca in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
