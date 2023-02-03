ERC20 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $170.53 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $170.53 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00222717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00951969 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $92.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

