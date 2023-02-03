ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.86

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.73. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 171,187 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
ESSA Pharma Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth $82,000.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
