Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $290.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.09.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.56. The stock had a trading volume of 155,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.13. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $324.70.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

