Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.87-5.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of decrease of 5-7% yr/yr to $16.45-16.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.77 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$5.02 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EL traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.54. 1,912,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.13. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $324.70. The company has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.09.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

