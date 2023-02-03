Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$5.02 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.97 and its 200-day moving average is $243.13. The company has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.09.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

