Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Hits $2.50 on Top Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and $226,780.43 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00010703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethernity Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00426831 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.29115632 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00467281 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethernity Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethernity Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.