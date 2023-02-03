Euler (EUL) Tops One Day Volume of $1.92 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Euler has a market capitalization of $62.89 million and $1.92 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Euler has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.33 or 0.00027036 BTC on major exchanges.

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

