Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERFSF. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($79.67) to €65.00 ($70.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $70.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $108.50.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

