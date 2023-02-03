EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

EverCommerce stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $158.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 166.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 130.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

