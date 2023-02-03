Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Xylem by 248.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $105.93 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

