Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNET shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,280 shares of company stock worth $1,573,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

