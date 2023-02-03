Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 349,545 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 310,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 254,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 287,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 56,772 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 384.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 182,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 212,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

