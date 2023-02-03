Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,118,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,431,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,644,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74.

HLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

