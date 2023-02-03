Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 426.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.