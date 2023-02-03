Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,809 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Teradyne by 89.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 46.3% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 80,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $127.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

