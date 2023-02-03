Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Director Yehuda Shmidman Purchases 5,434,783 Shares

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) Director Yehuda Shmidman acquired 5,434,783 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,001.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Express Trading Down 4.1 %
EXPR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.18. 2,447,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,424. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.74.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $434.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.77 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on EXPR. StockNews.com upgraded Express to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
Read More
