Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Director Yehuda Shmidman Purchases 5,434,783 Shares

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) Director Yehuda Shmidman acquired 5,434,783 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,001.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Express Trading Down 4.1 %

EXPR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.18. 2,447,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,424. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $434.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.77 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 286,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Express by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,785,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,957,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXPR. StockNews.com upgraded Express to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

