Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Cowen

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.74. 4,185,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,437,281. The firm has a market cap of $468.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

