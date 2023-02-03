Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.15 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $117.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 200,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

