F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $175,122.44 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FFIV stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.59. 304,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,113. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in F5 by 106.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

