Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $690.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $710.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $617.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.97.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,563 shares of company stock worth $20,960,664. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

