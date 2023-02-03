Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Federal Signal Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $346.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after buying an additional 86,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,931,000 after purchasing an additional 965,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

