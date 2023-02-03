Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Fei USD has a total market cap of $423.94 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019185 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00221922 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99709179 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $957,859.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

