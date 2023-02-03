Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Hits New 1-Year High at $256.46

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $256.46 and last traded at $253.32, with a volume of 785593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.06.
Ferrari Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.68 and its 200-day moving average is $209.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Institutional Trading of Ferrari
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 290.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.
