Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.96

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 4593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRRVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €26.00 ($28.26) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ferrovial from €24.00 ($26.09) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.32.

Ferrovial Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

