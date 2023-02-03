Fetch.ai Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $261.78 million and $143.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00091009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00064341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00024949 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004435 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.