F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 183,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 191,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FG shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $159,712.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,777.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $159,712.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,777.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,373.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $527,713. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.