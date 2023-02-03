Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,794 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 338,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 284,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 186,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. 72,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,421. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63.

