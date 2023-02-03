Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,263 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 310,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,358. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.