Financial Analysis: Vital Energy (VTLE) vs. Its Rivals

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) is one of 272 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vital Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy’s rivals have a beta of -12.22, indicating that their average stock price is 1,322% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vital Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.39 billion $145.01 million 1.23 Vital Energy Competitors $9.43 billion $758.23 million 4.77

Analyst Ratings

Vital Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vital Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vital Energy Competitors 1662 9565 14960 443 2.53

Vital Energy currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.84%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 37.31%. Given Vital Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 35.99% 55.37% 13.23% Vital Energy Competitors 3.39% 150.56% 12.17%

Summary

Vital Energy rivals beat Vital Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

