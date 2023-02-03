Fiona Tan Sells 3,038 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $210,351.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82.

On Friday, December 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $131,681.13.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,638,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $156.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.73.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.