First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rowe decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.85.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,603. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.