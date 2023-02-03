First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,849,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.