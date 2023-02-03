First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Raised by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,849,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $181.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.91.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Sterne Agee CRT upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

