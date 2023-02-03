First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.70

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.70 and traded as high as $15.36. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 31,920 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,380.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

