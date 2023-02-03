First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.70

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.70 and traded as high as $15.36. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 31,920 shares trading hands.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.