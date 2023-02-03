First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1,777.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,845 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $28,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. 548,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,582. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.

