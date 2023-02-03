First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 62,693 shares.The stock last traded at $113.58 and had previously closed at $114.21.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,819,000 after buying an additional 36,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,540,000 after buying an additional 61,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.